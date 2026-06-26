Notice of Library Advisory Board

The Nassau County Library Advisory Board Will Meet On: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Callahan Branch Library 450077 State Rd. 200 Suite 15 Callahan, FL 32011 The public is invited to attend. In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the County Manager’s Office at contact@nassaucountyfl.com, 96135 Nassau Place, Suite 1, Yulee, FL 32097, Phone No. 904-530-6010, not later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the proceeding. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call the Florida Relay Service at 711 or toll-free at 1-800-955-8771 (TTY).

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