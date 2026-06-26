Region 12 Opens Additional Public Input Opportunity for Draft Behavioral Health Priorities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 25, 2026

Region 12 has created an additional public input and comment opportunity to provide community members, organizations, service providers, and stakeholders with a clear and accessible way to submit feedback, concerns, ideas, and recommendations that may help inform the Region 12 Behavioral Health Plan.

Community input is an important part of this process and helps ensure that the regional plan reflects the experiences, needs, and priorities of the people and organizations who live, work, and provide services in the region.

The Draft Regional Behavioral Health Priorities document is now available for public review at:

https://co.otero.nm.us/DocumentCenter/View/10302/BHRIA---Rough-Draft-of-Priorities---6252026

Members of the public, community organizations, behavioral health providers, justice system partners, healthcare providers, schools, local governments, and other stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft priorities and submit comments through the Region 12 BHRIA Regional Priorities Public Input and Comment Form.

The Public Input and Comment Form is available at:

https://co.otero.nm.us/FormCenter/BHRIA-7/BHRIA-Regional-Priorities-Public-Input-a-68

Public comments must be submitted by July 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

For additional information about Region 12 activities and the regional planning process, please visit the BHRIA webpage.

Contacts:

Lincoln County: Lincoln County Planning & Projects Department, 109 Kansas City Road, Ruidoso, NM 88345; 575-973-1397

Mescalero Apache Tribe: Mescalero Apache Tribe, General Council, P.O. Box 227, 108 Central Avenue, Mescalero, NM 88340; 575-464-4494

Otero County: Healthcare Services Department, Otero County Administration Office, 1101 New York Avenue, Alamogordo, NM 88310; 575-434-4902



