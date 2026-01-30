BHRIA - Meeting Reminder 6/25/2026 @ 1:30PM
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 25, 2026
Stakeholders,
This is a reminder that the BHRIA Stakeholder Meeting will be held today, June 25, 2026 at 1:30PM.
Agenda:
- Early Access Funding - Update
- BHEC - May 29, 2026 review
- Review Regional Plan Rough Draft - Cont.
- Open Discussion
Meeting Information:
Date: June 25, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Location: Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/22117938429104?p=0XDNnrbqE7O7NiUngK ;
Meeting ID: 221 179 384 291 04
Passcode: T7He9vM7
Need help? | System reference
Dial in by phone
+1 347-352-4853,,176303514# United States, New York City
Find a local number
Phone conference ID: 176 303 514#
For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN
Address: Otero County | Lincoln County | Mescalero Apache , NM 88310
Contact: 575-434-4902
Email: amayhall@co.otero.nm.us
Link: Behavioral Health Reform and Investment Act
Contacts:
Lincoln County: Lincoln County Planning & Projects Department, 109 Kansas City Rd., Ruidoso, NM 88345; 575-973-1397
Mescalero Apache Tribe: Mescalero Apache Tribe, General Council, P.O. Box 227, 108 Central Avenue, Mescalero, NM 88340: 575-464-4494
Otero County: Healthcare Services Department, Otero County Administration Office, 1101 New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310: 575-434-4902
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