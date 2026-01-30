BHRIA - Meeting Reminder 7/16/2026 @ 1:30PM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 15, 2026 Stakeholders, This is a reminder that the BHRIA Stakeholder meeting will be held tomorrow, July 16, 2026 at 1:30PM. Agenda: 1. Review Public Comments 2. Continue review and refinement of priorities 3. Open Discussion Meeting Information: Date: July 16, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams meeting Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/22117938429104?p=0XDNnrbqE7O7NiUngK Meeting ID: 221 179 384 291 04

Passcode: T7He9vM7

Need help? | System reference

Dial in by phone

+1 347-352-4853,,176303514# United States, New York City

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 176 303 514# For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN

Address: Otero County | Lincoln County | Mescalero Apache , NM 88310

Contact:575-434-4902

Email: amayhall@co.otero.nm.us

Link: Behavioral Health Reform and Investment Act Contacts:

Lincoln County: Lincoln County Planning & Projects Department, 109 Kansas City Rd., Ruidoso, NM 88345; 575-973-1397

Mescalero Apache Tribe: Mescalero Apache Tribe, General Council, P.O. Box 227, 108 Central Avenue, Mescalero, NM 88340: 575-464-4494

Otero County: Healthcare Services Department, Otero County Administration Office, 1101 New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310: 575-434-4902

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.