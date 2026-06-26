NoOnes Changing Focus

NoOnes now has more than 2.5 million users

NoOnes set to focus more on USDT coins

NoOnes is investing in product flows that make USDT more useful for real-world needs.” — NoOnes

LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoOnes, the peer-to-peer crypto platform built for the Global South, today announced a sharper product and platform focus on USDT, reflecting the clear shift in how users now trade, save, send and spend crypto.NoOnes has always supported Bitcoin and will continue to do so. It remains one of the most important financial technologies in the world, and it will remain a major part of the NoOnes platform. But NoOnes research shows that users across the Global South increasingly want faster, more stable, more practical crypto tools built around USDT.Previous research found that USDT’s share of volume on NoOnes has grown from around 25% two years ago to more than 60% today. That change reflects a broader movement among users who want the speed and flexibility of crypto without the same level of price volatility associated with Bitcoin.Bitcoin changed the world, and it will always matter, but NoOnes users are very clear: they want USDT. They use it to get paid, to protect value, to trade, to cash out, to buy gift cards, and to move money across borders. NoOnes philosophy has always been to build what people actually need.As part of this shift, NoOnes is continuing to improve the platform to make USDT easier to find, easier to use and better integrated into the products users already rely on. This includes making USDT first in selectors and icons, improving fast sendouts and deposits across multiple networks, and building new USDT-focused tools and templates for remote workers, freelancers and digital earners who get paid in stablecoins.For many crypto users, USDT is no longer just a trading coin. It is becoming the practical bridge between global earning and local spending. Users can receive USDT from international clients, cash out through local off-ramps , use it with a Virtual Visa card, buy or sell gift cards , and access everyday financial utility without needing to rely only on traditional banking rails.This is especially important for users in markets where access to global payments can be slow, expensive or restricted. Remote workers and freelancers may earn in USDT from clients abroad. Traders may use USDT to manage volatility during Bitcoin market moves. Families may use USDT as a faster way to move value across borders. Gift card sellers may use USDT as a settlement option that gives them more flexibility than local currency alone.NoOnes is also investing in product flows that make USDT more useful for real-world needs. These include easier deposits and withdrawals, faster USDT sendouts, improved off-ramp experiences, stronger marketplace visibility , and templates designed to help users explain, request and receive USDT payments from clients and partners.NoOnes will continue to support Bitcoin, USDT and other major crypto assets, but its product roadmap will increasingly reflect how users are actually using crypto every day. For the Global South, that means more stablecoin-first design, more USDT utility, more local off-ramp options, and more tools that connect global crypto income to local financial life.

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