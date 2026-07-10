NoOnes Brings Crypto to the Checkout with Apple Pay and Google Pay Support

NoOnes now supports Google Pay and Apple Pay

Eligible new NoOnes Virtual Visa cards can now be added to mobile wallets for contactless, tap-to-pay purchases

Mobile-wallet and contactless-payment support is now available for eligible NoOnes Virtual Visa cards issued after 9 July 2026.” — NoOnes

LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoOnes has expanded the real-world utility of cryptocurrency by introducing Apple Pay and Google Pay support for eligible newly issued NoOnes Virtual Visa cards.The update allows users to add an eligible Virtual Visa card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet and make contactless payments at physical payment terminals.Crypto assets such as USDT are now not just for holding, transferring or trading. By connecting an eligible NoOnes Virtual Visa card to Apple Pay or Google Pay, users can bring the value of their crypto into everyday life and pay in-store using the familiar tap-to-pay experience.Mobile-wallet and contactless-payment support is now available for eligible NoOnes Virtual Visa cards issued after 9 July 2026.The new functionality helps close one of the most important gaps between cryptocurrency and the traditional financial system: the ability to use digital assets conveniently in the physical world.Once an eligible card has been added to a supported mobile wallet, users can pay at compatible shops, restaurants and other physical points of sale without entering their card details for every transaction.Digital assets such as USDT already allow users to hold and transfer value beyond the limitations of many local financial systems. The addition of mobile-wallet support extends that utility by helping users connect their digital funds with established global payment infrastructure.Eligible users can manually add their NoOnes Virtual Visa card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet by entering their card details and completing the required wallet setup process.Apple Pay users can add the card through the Wallet application on a compatible iPhone.Google Pay and Google Wallet users first link the card to the relevant Google account and then enable it on their mobile device. Detailed setup instructions are available through the NoOnes Help Center A fee of 0.25% of the transaction amount applies when the Virtual Visa card is used for an in-store contactless payment through Apple Pay or Google Pay. Availability remains subject to card eligibility, device compatibility, wallet support and local merchant acceptance.

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