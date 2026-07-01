NoOnes Partner Rewards Returned to Users Increased by over 400% in 12 Months

NoOnes Partner Program rewards increased over 400% in the past 12 months

NoOnes Partner Program has four levels, and commission rates increase as partners grow their networks and meet higher activity requirements

The Partner Program rewards people who bring real traders, help them get started, and build networks that keep trading.” — NoOnes

LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoOnes announces that partner program rewards returned to users through the NoOnes Partner Program have increased by 400% over the past 12 months, reflecting strong growth in user-led trading networks and community-driven marketplace activity.The NoOnes Partner Program allows users to earn rewards by inviting traders to the platform. When invited partners buy or sell crypto on NoOnes, the original partner earns a share of the trading fees generated from completed trades. The more active those partners become, the more rewards can be earned.Unlike the previous Partner Program, rewards now continue for the lifetime of referrals while the Partner Program remains active, giving users a longer-term incentive to build real trading communities rather than simply collect signups.The 400% increase in partner rewards returned to users embodies NoOnes philosophy of building a marketplace where active users can share directly in the value they help create. The Partner Program rewards people who bring real traders, help them get started, and build networks that keep trading.To get started, users share their NoOnes invite link , invite code, QR code, or profile link to invite new traders and begin building their network.The program includes both Tier 1 and Tier 2 partner rewards. A Tier 1 Partner is someone who joins NoOnes directly through a user’s invite link, invite code, QR code, or profile link. If that Tier 1 Partner later invites another user, the new user becomes a Tier 2 Partner. Partners can earn commissions from completed trades made by both Tier 1 and Tier 2 partners.Partner rewards are calculated from NoOnes trading fees, not total trade amounts. For example, if a partner’s referral completes a $1,000 trade and the NoOnes trading fee is $10, a Starter-level partner earning 15% would receive $1.50 in rewards.The NoOnes Partner Program has four levels: Starter, Peer, Champion, and Ambassador. Commission rates increase as partners grow their networks and meet higher activity requirements.The program is designed to reward active network growth. The most successful partners bring active traders, help referrals understand how to buy and sell crypto safely, and use the Partner Program Dashboard to track performance, contact inactive partners, and identify new growth opportunities.NoOnes also provides a Partner Earnings Calculator, allowing users to estimate potential rewards based on the type of traders they bring, average trade size, trading frequency, Partner Program level, and Tier 1 and Tier 2 commissions.Higher-level partners can access additional benefits. Peer, Champion, and Ambassador members may receive marketplace badges to help demonstrate credibility and trust. Champion and Ambassador members may also qualify for promoted marketplace offers, giving eligible offers premium marketplace visibility for up to one week.Partner rewards are automatically credited to a user’s Partner Program balance and can be withdrawn to a NoOnes Wallet once the user accumulates at least $5 equivalent in a single cryptocurrency. Once withdrawn, rewards can be traded, held, or sent freely.The 400% increase in partner rewards returned to users over the past year highlights the growing role of user-led networks in crypto generally, and on the NoOnes marketplace specifically.This is especially true among Global South traders who rely on peer-to-peer crypto, gift cards, bank transfers, mobile money, online wallets, and digital currencies to move value across local and global markets.

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