SnapX Gift Card App Reaches $50,000 in Daily Gift Card Sales - NoOnes

NoOnes gift card app SnapX selling $50,000 worth of gift cards daily

SnapX users are now selling $50,000 worth of gift cards every day as demand grows for fast, safe, flexible gift card-to-cash and gift card-to-crypto services.

SnapX is positioning itself as a simple, secure, and user-focused solution for gift card sellers.” — NoOnes

ACCRA, GHANA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapX , the gift card selling app built by NoOnes, has reached a major milestone, with users now selling $50,000 worth of gift cards every day on the platform.The milestone reflects growing demand from users who want a simple, secure, and reliable way to turn unused or unwanted gift cards into real value. With SnapX, sellers can quickly exchange gift cards for crypto or cash, giving them more control over how they access and use their funds.SnapX is designed around speed and simplicity. Users upload their gift card details, complete the selling process quickly, and receive funds in minutes. The app is built to make gift card selling safer, faster, and easier for everyday users.NoOnes research shows that gift card sellers have three priorities: speed, safety, and cash-out options. Some P2P users still prefer to trade their gift cards on the marketplace, and NoOnes allows both options, but users are increasingly choosing the convenience and speed of SnapX.With a P2P marketplace, Bank Transfer and MoMo cash out options, and now SnapX, NoOnes has a complete financial ecosystem built for users in the Global South.The growth of SnapX has been driven by continuous user feedback. NoOnes team is constantly improving the app experience, making the selling process smoother, and adding more supported gift cards every week. This gives users more choice and more flexibility when deciding how and when to sell their cards.Security remains central to the SnapX experience. The app is built to help users sell gift cards safely, avoid unnecessary delays, and receive funds with confidence. Whether sellers want crypto or cash, SnapX gives them a fast and practical way to unlock the value of their gift cards.As more crypto users, particularly African traders, look for reliable ways to convert gift cards into spendable value, SnapX has positioned itself as a simple, secure, and user-focused solution for gift card sellers.

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