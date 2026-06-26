Sprouties by Studio Matte Wins Bronze in A' Design Awards

Sprouties

Studio Matte Receives Bronze A' Design Award for Sprouties, the UAE's First Farm-to-Cat Hydroponic Wellness Brand

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Sprouties, a brand identity created by Studio Matte , as a Bronze winner in the Advertising , Marketing and Communication Design category. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes notable achievements across the advertising and communication design field. This distinction places Sprouties among works acknowledged for thoughtful development, creative execution, and practical value. The recognition reflects a rigorous evaluation by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, and academics. For Studio Matte, the honor highlights the studio's approach to branding rooted in strategy and care.The Bronze A' Design Award for Sprouties holds relevance for the wider advertising and brand design community, particularly within the growing pet wellness and direct-to-consumer sectors. Sprouties addresses a genuine market gap by replacing stagnant, moldy retail pet grass with fresh, specialized hydroponic formulas delivered directly to consumers. The project demonstrates how brand identity and packaging design can solve supply chain and product safety concerns while elevating consumer experience. By moving away from loud, primary-colored pet tropes toward a refined Natural Luxury aesthetic, the work reflects a shift toward sophisticated, design-conscious branding. These qualities offer practical benefits for caregivers, retailers, and the broader industry seeking sustainable and meaningful design solutions.Sprouties is the first brand to offer fresh, gourmet cat grass in the UAE, built on a delivery model centered on nutrient density and supply chain transparency. The visual identity blends deep greens with refined creams and features a custom logotype, with a cat icon thoughtfully hidden within the letter i. The centerpiece of the project is its dual-purpose packaging: a perforated structural sleeve that transforms into a minimalist decorative object for modern interiors once unboxed, concealing the soil and tray. Functional Branding air holes were precision die cut into the brand's cat head icon, balancing root ventilation needs with visual identity. This integration of technical function and aesthetic intent distinguishes the work within its category.The recognition serves as encouragement for Studio Matte to continue exploring branding that merges strategy, emotion, and contemporary aesthetics. The Sprouties project establishes a framework for living packaging that endures in a consumer's home for over fourteen days while maintaining a premium feel, offering a model for future direct-to-consumer wellness categories. The award may inspire further exploration of sustainable materials, functional branding, and sensorial brand narratives across the studio's work. It reinforces the studio's commitment to thoughtful, lasting design that creates authentic connection.Project MembersSprouties was brought to life by a dedicated team at Studio Matte. Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira led the creative direction, branding, and packaging design. Didem Dagbagli developed the icon design, crafting the hidden feline element central to the identity. Murat Kaan Ozturk contributed the motion design that extended the brand into dynamic formats.Interested parties may learn more about Sprouties and its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Studio MatteStudio Matte is a brand design studio based in Paris, France, founded by Cansu Ferreira. The studio operates at the intersection of strategy, branding, and communication, built on a decade of experience, global perspectives, and a love for creating. Its work spans the food and beverage, wellness, beauty, lifestyle, hospitality, and supplements sectors. The approach is rooted in slow design: a thoughtful, emotional, and strategic vision where every detail is crafted to last and to create connection. Studio Matte offers brand strategy, visual identity, packaging design, web design, social media management, and product photography, shaping identities that are lasting, sincere, and meaningful.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to highly regarded designs that demonstrate creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Within the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, sustainable practices, and ethical advertising standards. Recipients are recognized for professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. The designation reflects a balance of form and function that offers meaningful improvements to everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes creative designers, design agencies, forward-thinking companies, brands, and influential entities within the advertising and communications industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, advertising industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. Organized annually since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenadvertisingawards.com

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