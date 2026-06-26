Origin One, OneFirewall and AquilaX Establish BondMesh

BELGRADE, SERBIA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origin One, OneFirewall and AquilaX today announced the establishment of BondMesh , a cybersecurity company dedicated to developing security operations software for enterprises, governments and operators of critical infrastructure.BondMesh was founded to address a clear need: organizations responsible for critical digital infrastructure require security solutions built specifically for the scale and complexity of their environments.Its first product, BondMesh Command, is an autonomous security operations platform centered on an Autonomous Security Analyst. The system continuously investigates security events, correlates threat intelligence and coordinates response across enterprise environments.Each founding company brings a distinct and complementary capability.OneFirewall contributes its cyber threat intelligence platform, enterprise security technologies and the OneFirewall Cyber Threat Intelligence Alliance, which connects more than 290 organizations worldwide. These capabilities provide BondMesh with continuous threat intelligence, security telemetry and operational expertise developed through real-world protection of enterprise and critical infrastructure environments.AquilaX contributes its application, cloud and infrastructure security platform, including software supply chain security, cloud security posture management, container security, API security, vulnerability management and automated remediation. This extends BondMesh from threat detection to full operational response.Origin One provides strategic direction, company building, institutional governance, operational development and international expansion.Commenting on the establishment of BondMesh, Sotiraki Sima, Co-Founder of AquilaX Ltd., London, UK, said:“The whole technology lifecycle, from design to delivery, will be run entirely by AI. BondMesh is building the counterweight: a security assurance arm intelligent enough to operate on its own, with no humans in the loop. This is clearly the future we’re all heading toward. AquilaX is one piece of that bigger vision, driven by BondMesh.”Commenting on the establishment of BondMesh, Aleksandar Rodić, Chairman of Origin One, said:“The challenges facing cybersecurity today are too complex for any single company to solve alone. BondMesh brings together complementary technologies, engineering expertise and a shared long term vision under one organization. We are proud to establish this company together with OneFirewall and AquilaX, and we are committed to building technologies that protect the digital infrastructure on which modern economies and societies depend.”BondMesh is headquartered in Belgrade.About Origin OneOrigin One is the venture building and strategic investment arm of the Rosman Capital ecosystem. The company builds, invests in and scales engineering companies developing technologies that will form the backbone of tomorrow’s digital infrastructure.About OneFirewallOneFirewall develops advanced cyber threat intelligence, enterprise security and security operations technologies for organizations operating critical digital infrastructure. Its platform is supported by the OneFirewall Cyber Threat Intelligence Alliance, connecting more than 290 organizations worldwide and enabling continuous intelligence sharing, real time threat visibility and coordinated cyber defense.About AquilaXAquilaX develops advanced application, cloud and infrastructure security technologies for enterprise environments. Its platform combines software supply chain security, cloud security posture management, container security, API security, vulnerability management and automated remediation to help organizations continuously strengthen, secure and modernize their software and infrastructure.About BondMeshBondMesh is a cybersecurity company founded by Origin One, OneFirewall and AquilaX. The company develops security operations software that combines cyber threat intelligence, security automation and enterprise security into a unified platform for enterprises, governments and operators of critical infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.