Origin One Announces Strategic Investment in Moonstruck

Origin One Strategic Investment in Mooonstruck

BELGRADE, SERBIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origin One today announced a strategic investment in Moonstruck , establishing a long term partnership to build the next generation of digital infrastructure, intelligent systems and enterprise technologies for organizations operating in highly regulated and mission critical environments.The investment reflects Origin One’s long term strategy of identifying, investing in and helping build exceptional engineering companies capable of designing, operating and scaling technologies that form part of tomorrow’s critical digital infrastructure.The partnership also reflects Origin One’s conviction that the next generation of technology leaders will be built around deep engineering capabilities, proprietary intellectual property and long term institutional trust rather than short term software delivery.As part of the partnership, Moonstruck becomes the engineering company within the Origin One ecosystem, responsible for the design, engineering and delivery of advanced technology across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, digital identity, financial technologies, enterprise platforms and mission critical software systems.The partnership combines complementary capabilities.Origin One contributes long term strategic direction, capital, operational development, international expansion, ecosystem partnerships and institutional support. Moonstruck contributes engineering excellence, research driven innovation and the ability to architect, build and operate production grade systems designed for resilience, scalability and long term operational reliability.Together, the companies will focus on building technologies for organizations where reliability, security, regulatory compliance and operational continuity are fundamental requirements rather than optional features.Over the coming years, Moonstruck will continue evolving from a high performance engineering organization into a technology company developing proprietary platforms and infrastructure for the digital economy. The company will continue investing in engineering talent, research and product development while expanding its capabilities across artificial intelligence, digital identity, financial infrastructure, enterprise systems and secure digital platforms.Its long term ambition is to design technologies that become part of the operational foundation of enterprises, financial institutions, governments and other organizations where reliability, security and regulatory compliance are essential.Commenting on the partnership, Aleksandar Rodic, Chairman of Origin One, said:“The companies that will define the next decade will not be distinguished by the amount of software they produce, but by the quality, resilience and trustworthiness of the systems they build. At Origin One, we partner with engineering teams capable of creating technology that institutions can depend on for decades. Moonstruck is precisely the kind of engineering company we want to help build for the future.”Strahinja Vukoicic, CEO and Founder of Moonstruck, added:“Engineering has always been at the center of everything we do. This partnership enables us to invest further in our people, research and technology while remaining focused on solving complex engineering challenges. Together with Origin One, we are building the long term capabilities required to create digital infrastructure for organizations operating at the highest levels of complexity and responsibility.”The partnership marks the beginning of a long term collaboration built on a shared belief that enduring technology companies are created through engineering excellence, disciplined execution and sustained long term investment.About Origin OneOrigin One is the venture building and strategic investment arm of the Rosman Capital ecosystem.The company partners with exceptional founders and engineering teams to build, invest in and scale technology companies developing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, enterprise software and financial technologies.Beyond capital, Origin One provides long term strategic development, operational support, international expansion, ecosystem partnerships and access to shared engineering, commercial and institutional capabilities that enable portfolio companies to build durable businesses with global ambitions.Origin One’s long term objective is to create an ecosystem of technology companies whose products and infrastructure become trusted components of the digital economy.About MoonstruckMoonstruck is an engineering and technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced digital infrastructure, intelligent systems and enterprise technologies.The company combines deep engineering expertise with research driven innovation to develop proprietary platforms, mission critical software and production grade systems for enterprises, financial institutions, governments and other organizations operating in technically demanding and highly regulated environments.Its capabilities span artificial intelligence, digital identity, financial infrastructure, enterprise software, digital assets, tokenization, distributed systems and secure digital platforms.Moonstruck’s long term ambition is to become one of Europe’s leading engineering companies for digital infrastructure, creating technologies that form part of the critical systems on which modern institutions and digital economies depend.

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