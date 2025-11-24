ALEKSANDAR RODIĆ RELEASES THE WORLD’S FIRST OPERATIONAL ARCHITECTURE FOR MACHINE CONSCIENCE AND GIVES IT AWAY FOR FREE

Birth of Machine Conscience - Public Release 2025 Aleksandar Rodić - Founder of the Conscience by Design Initiative and Creator of Machine Conscience Aleksandar Rodić during development of the Conscience Layer project

A complete, open, and testable architecture that makes machine conscience measurable, transparent, accountable, and publicly accessible for the first time.

We built machine conscience so technology can finally rise above power, bias, and chaos. True progress begins only when intelligence learns to protect what makes us human.” — Aleksandar Rodić

BELGRADE, SERBIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move already stirring conversation among technologists, ethicists, and AI researchers, Serbian entrepreneur and investor Aleksandar Rodić has publicly released what he describes as the world’s first complete and functional architecture for machine conscience a system that transforms conscience from a philosophical idea into a measurable, computable, and testable engineering framework.The work, published simultaneously on CERN Zenodo and GitHub, spans mathematical proofs, governance frameworks, ethical models, and a working software prototype. Together, these components create a unified mechanism that allows intelligent systems to assess their own behavior through defined ethical parameters something no existing AI model or governance standard has previously achieved with this level of structure, transparency, and operational detail.What makes the announcement even more striking is Rodić’s decision to release the entire system openly and freely, using CC BY 4.0 and MIT licenses, without patents or commercial restrictions.“Powerful systems belong to everyone, not to the few,” Rodić said. “Technology without conscience becomes danger. Technology with conscience becomes progress.”Rooted in Real-World Pressure Not AcademiaUnlike most breakthroughs in AI ethics, this project was not born in a research lab. It emerged from more than 30 years of leading institutions under extreme political, economic, and operational pressure.Rodić built Adria Media Group into the largest private media company in Southeast Europe, and later founded Roda Group, an international investment holding. Those decades, he says, revealed a fundamental truth: “Systems rarely collapse because they lack intelligence or capital. They collapse when they lose moral awareness.”That insight ultimately became the seed for the Conscience by Design Initiative, and now, a full operational architecture released to the world.What Was Actually CreatedRodić’s release is not a single paper or theory. It is a civilizational toolkit with four core pillars:1. The Declaration of CreationA global moral charter for the age of intelligent systems defining the values that advanced technologies must not violate.2. The Conscience by Design FrameworkA practical blueprint that translates ethics into decision protocols, governance rules, and operational processes for companies, institutions, and governments.3. The Conscience Layer PrototypeA working software mechanism that evaluates system outputs using three measurable ethical indicators: Truth Integrity Score (TIS), Human Autonomy Index (HAI), and Societal Resonance Quotient (SRQ). It also generates audit trails and explanatory outputs, enabling real-time transparency, accountability, and ethical correction.4. The Rodić PrincipleThe first mathematical model defining conscience as a stable equilibrium in ethical state space. Built on dynamical systems theory and Lyapunov stability analysis, it provides a scientific basis for why ethical systems remain stable and why unethical systems tend to drift toward collapse.Concrete Examples of Real-World ApplicationRodić’s architecture is designed to be practical and deployable across critical sectors:Healthcare:A medical AI recommending treatments could use the Conscience Layer to evaluate whether its suggestion respects patient autonomy, avoids biased decisions, and prioritizes truthful, evidence-based outcomes. A cancer-diagnosis system, for example, would receive an ethical score alongside its prediction, flagging decisions that reduce patient choice or rely on incomplete data.Autonomous Vehicles:Self-driving systems could assess not only safety outcomes but ethical trade-offs ensuring they do not make decisions that prioritize efficiency over human life, transparency, or public trust. The architecture allows these decisions to be logged, audited, and explained in real time.Public Administration:AI used in welfare, taxation, or social services could be required to prove that its decisions are truthful, non-discriminatory, and respectful of individual rights. A government system denying benefits would have to show a transparent ethical evaluation rather than a black-box ruling.Finance and Banking:Credit-scoring or fraud-detection systems could be forced to demonstrate ethical balance, preventing hidden biases against certain demographics and ensuring algorithmic decisions are explainable and fair.Media and Information Platforms:Recommendation algorithms could be evaluated on whether they amplify truthful content and preserve user autonomy, rather than exploiting attention or promoting harmful misinformation.In each case, the system does not replace human judgment it creates accountability, traceability, and measurable ethical boundaries.Deliberately Impossible to MonopolizeBy using CC BY 4.0 for written works and MIT for code, the architecture is designed to remain permanently open and accessible. Anyone may study it, adapt it, build on it, or challenge it but no one may restrict access to it.The release is accompanied by a Manifest of Donation, formally declaring the system a public good.A Beginning Not a FinaleRodić emphasizes that this architecture is meant to serve as a foundation, not a conclusion. “My role was to build the foundation. The future depends on what others do with it.”He calls for participation from researchers to validate the mathematics, engineers to expand the software, institutions to adopt ethical metrics, and policymakers to govern emerging technologies responsibly.Why It MattersAs AI systems shape economies, defense, healthcare, governance, education, and daily life, the world faces a defining question: How do we align technological power with human values?Rodić’s architecture offers measurable ethics, transparent mechanisms, mathematical validation, and permanent public access. For businesses, it provides a governance system. For AI developers, a technical layer. For institutions, a stability model. For society, a moral compass.Access to the Full WorkPrimary Research Corpus (CERN Zenodo):Architectural Framework & Mathematical Model (Zenodo):Technical Implementation / Code (GitHub):Media ContactTijana GutićMedia Relations & CommunicationsEmail: tijana.gutic@influencers.rsLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tijananikolic About Aleksandar RodićAleksandar Rodić is a visionary entrepreneur and investor with more than three decades of experience leading transformational growth across Europe and global markets. He is the Founder and President of Roda Group and the creator of the Conscience by Design Initiative, focused on aligning advanced technologies with human values, dignity, and long-term societal stability.

