A' Robotics Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards

A' Robotics Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from robotics designers, automation engineers and AI innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards. The A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards are open for entries by Robotics Designers, Automation Engineers, Robotics Brands, Robot Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Electronics Engineers, Mechatronics Engineers, Artificial Intelligence Specialists, Machine Learning Experts, Software Developers, Hardware Engineers, System Integrators, Control System Designers, Automation Consultants, Robotics Professionals, Industrial Automation Designers, AI Developers, Robotics Innovation, Robotic Process Automation Experts, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were successfully developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is open for free preliminary participation, Robotics Designers, Automation Engineers, Robotics Brands, Robot Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Electronics Engineers, Mechatronics Engineers, Artificial Intelligence Specialists, Machine Learning Experts, Software Developers, Hardware Engineers, System Integrators, Control System Designers, Automation Consultants, Robotics Professionals, Industrial Automation Designers, AI Developers, Robotics Innovation, Robotic Process Automation Experts, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Robotics Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Robotics Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in robotics, automaton and automation design, the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through intelligent technologies, automation and human-centered innovation. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting robotic systems that improve productivity, safety, accessibility and quality of life, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, engineers and technology companies to develop responsible automation solutions with meaningful societal impact.Robotics Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards will be granted the internationally respected A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Robotics Awards.The following are some pioneering projects that could be submitted to A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards : Industrial Robots, Medical Robots, Agricultural Robots, Domestic Robots, Autonomous Vehicles, Humanoid Robots, Telepresence Robots, Underwater Robots and More. Robotics Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/33 Prize for Good Robotics DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Robotics Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Robotics Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards.Robotics Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=33 to see past winners of the A' International Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/33 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Robotics AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all fields of design, technology and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, engineers, companies and research organizations to develop meaningful and forward-thinking solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster technological progress and contribute positively to society through responsible innovation. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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