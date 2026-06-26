Interior Department Opens Transformational Lincoln Memorial Undercroft Museum

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Interior today celebrated the opening of the new Lincoln Memorial Undercroft Museum, unveiling a 15,000-square-foot immersive museum beneath one of the nation's most iconic memorials. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum joined the National Park Service, National Park Foundation and project partners to officially open the new experience to the public.

Opening just ahead of America's 250th birthday, the project gives visitors unprecedented access to the story of how the Lincoln Memorial was built, what it represents and how generations of Americans have gathered there during defining moments in our nation's history. The new museum features immersive exhibits, refreshed content, tactile and audio elements, and enhanced accessibility features that allow visitors to engage with Lincoln's legacy and the memorial's history in new ways.

Under President Donald J. Trump's leadership, the NPS is focused on preserving America's most treasured landmarks, restoring pride in America's public spaces and ensuring future generations can connect with the people, places and events that shaped our nation. The project also reflects the Department's commitment to making Washington, D.C. safe, beautiful and welcoming for visitors from across the country and around the world.

“The Lincoln Memorial is more than a monument. It is a testament to the ideals that unite us as Americans,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This new visitor experience honors that legacy by making one of our nation's most iconic memorials more accessible, engaging and inspiring for millions of visitors. As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, sites like the Lincoln Memorial help ensure our history is preserved, our public spaces are revitalized, and our national treasures continue to tell the story of this great nation.”

Made possible through a landmark public-private partnership, the new museum opens previously inaccessible space beneath the memorial, expands interpretation of Lincoln's legacy and increases visitor access at one of the nation's most iconic landmarks.

“The Lincoln Memorial has inspired generations of Americans and visitors from around the world,” said Jessica Bowron, Comptroller, Exercising the Delegated Authority of the Director. “The new Lincoln Memorial Undercroft Museum reveals the extraordinary story behind the memorial's construction, symbolism and legacy. It offers visitors a new perspective on one of America's most iconic landmarks and a deeper understanding of its enduring place in our nation's history.”

The project reflects years of work by the NPS, engineers, architects, contractors and exhibit designers, along with critical support from philanthropic partners whose generosity helped bring the vision to life through a landmark public-private partnership.

For visitor information and tickets, visit nps.gov/linc.

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