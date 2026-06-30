National Park Service Loans Historic Artifacts to New Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

MEDORA, N.D. — The National Park Service is partnering with the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library to loan artifacts and interpretive materials from national park collections as the new library honoring America’s 26th president prepares to open July 4, 2026, during the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

"Theodore Roosevelt's leadership launched the American conservation movement and the National Park System we know today," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "By sharing these historic artifacts and stories, we are helping connect new generations to Roosevelt's legacy during America's 250th anniversary celebration."

The loaned materials help connect visitors to Theodore Roosevelt's remarkable journey—from his childhood in New York City, to his transformative years in the Badlands of North Dakota, to his leadership as president and champion of conservation. The cutting-edge library will sit at the entrance to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the only one of America’s 63 flagship National Parks named after a person. The loan inventory contains more than 50 significant artifacts, including:

Theodore Roosevelt's Rough Rider uniform on loan from Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay, NY. This uniform was worn by Theodore Roosevelt during his service with the 1st United States Volunteer Cavalry, popularly known as the Rough Riders, during the Spanish-American War in 1898.

Theodore Roosevelt’s Eyeglass Case and Campaign Speech on loan from Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site in New York, NY. This eyeglass case and folded campaign speech were carried by Theodore Roosevelt during the assassination attempt in Milwaukee on October 14, 1912. The bullet passed through both objects before striking Roosevelt, helping to slow its impact and contributing to his survival.

Theodore Roosevelt’s compass on loan from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, ND. For Theodore Roosevelt, a compass was more than an instrument of navigation. It represented his engagement with the natural world and his willingness to confront it directly, whether on the Dakota plains, in remote hunting grounds, or later on scientific expeditions abroad.

“We are honored to partner with the National Park Service to help tell Theodore Roosevelt’s story through authentic artifacts and shared educational experiences,” said Edward O’Keefe, chief executive officer of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. “This collaboration brings together the places that shaped Roosevelt’s life and legacy while inspiring visitors to embrace leadership, conservation and civic engagement in their own communities.”

To celebrate the library’s opening, these sites will host a series of special interpretive programs, ranger-led talks, family activities, and Junior Ranger opportunities throughout the summer of 2026. Programs will include:

Special ranger programs exploring Theodore Roosevelt’s conservation legacy and connection to the American West.

Junior Ranger activities encouraging children and families to discover Roosevelt’s values of stewardship, service and exploration.

Living history demonstrations and educational exhibits highlighting Roosevelt’s life from childhood through his presidency.

Collaborative programming with the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library during opening events in Medora.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is a privately funded project at the entrance to Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Its opening is a signature Freedom 250 event, commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence. Through partnerships, educational programming, and historic preservation, the NPS is helping Americans connect with the people, places and ideals that continue to shape our nation.

For more information about NPS programs and events, visit nps.gov.

Celebrating Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary



The National Park Service is playing a leading role in the celebration and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence. These efforts support Executive Order 14189 - Celebrating America's 250th Birthday, which calls for "a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of American Independence on July 4, 2026."



Throughout the country, national parks will host hundreds of 250th anniversary programs, events, and exhibits, including many sites with direct connections to the formation of the country.

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