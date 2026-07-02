Interior Seeks Nominations for Long-Distance Biking Trails on Public Lands

The Biking on Long-Distance Trails Act, Section 121 of the EXPLORE Act, directs the Departments of Interior and Agriculture to identify no fewer than 10 long-distance biking trails that make use of existing trails and roads, and no fewer than 10 areas where there is an opportunity to develop or complete future long-distance biking trails. The Departments will ensure the appropriate tribal consultation takes place prior to the establishment of trails.

"Our public lands belong to the American people, and the Trump administration is fully committed to expanding access, supporting rural economies, and promoting robust multiple-use recreation on federal acreage," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "By cutting red tape, harnessing the power of local partnerships, and utilizing existing infrastructure, this initiative will establish premier long-distance biking corridors that fuel local tourism while ensuring we remain responsible stewards of our nation’s abundant natural resources."

Members of the public may nominate trails and areas for consideration using the Bureau of Land Management’s web-based National Biking on Long-Distance Trails Act Nomination Tool. Trail and recreation managers, partner organizations, and other parties with an interest in biking on public lands are especially encouraged to provide input. Nominations will be accepted through August 3, 2026.

The online nomination tool allows individuals to draw proposed routes on a digital map and input information about the routes in the system. People may nominate existing or potential trails using the following parameters:

A majority of the trail is on federally managed public land (including lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Reclamation).