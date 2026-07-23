Interior Highlights Scientific Leadership Supporting the Genesis Mission

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Interior today highlighted its extensive contributions to the Genesis Mission, a government-wide initiative led by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy that harnesses artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen American Energy Dominance and bolster national security.

Through the U.S. Geological Survey, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management and other bureaus, the Department generates and stewards authoritative scientific data that underpins the Genesis Mission's artificial intelligence capabilities. Across water resources, critical minerals, biological systems and subsurface energy resources, Interior's monitoring networks, resource assessments and scientific research provide the data needed to train, validate and deploy advanced AI models at a national scale.

In fiscal years 2025 and 2026, the Department will direct approximately $110 million toward data and research supporting the Genesis Mission, across the new National Science and Technology Challenges the White House announced earlier today. Approximately $405 million remains actively supporting ongoing scientific research and data collection.

"President Trump has made clear that America must lead the world in artificial intelligence, scientific innovation and energy production," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "The Department of the Interior is providing the scientific foundation that makes that leadership possible. From mapping critical mineral resources and improving water forecasting to advancing AI-enabled geologic research and biological science, our world-class scientists and data systems are helping ensure the United States has the knowledge, resources and infrastructure needed to win the global race for AI while strengthening our energy security and economic prosperity."

Interior's contributions align with four National Science and Technology Challenges where the Department is uniquely positioned to lead:

Securing America's Critical Minerals Supply through geologic mapping, mineral assessments and AI-enabled resource analysis that support domestic critical mineral development.

Unleashing Subsurface Strategic Energy Assets through geologic, geophysical and seismic data that support advanced modeling of the Nation's underground energy resources.

Predicting U.S. Water for Energy by supplying hydrologic data, drought forecasting, reservoir operations science and water reuse research that improve water management and energy resilience.

Scaling Biology for American Industrial Leadership by providing genetic, ecological and biodiversity data that enable AI-driven biological research, ecosystem science and biotechnology innovation.

The Department's work supports the Genesis Mission's whole-of-government approach to applying artificial intelligence across science and engineering disciplines to accelerate discovery, modernize infrastructure and strengthen America's long-term competitiveness. Leaders from across the federal government, industry and academia will discuss these efforts during the Genesis Mission Summit on July 22 in Washington, D.C.

The Department of the Interior remains committed to advancing the Administration's priorities by delivering the scientific information, resource assessments and technological capabilities necessary to support American energy dominance, responsible resource development and continued U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence and scientific innovation.