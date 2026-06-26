Water use permits for review, published 06/25/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Water Quality Bureau has the following draft water use permits posted for public review. Water use permits regulate how Iowa’s water resources are allocated to ensure facilities use water efficiently and responsibly, at rates and quantities consistent with permit conditions.

As part of the permit review process, the public has the right, and is encouraged, to comment on draft water use permits. Please submit any comments to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov by 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. Comments can also be sent to: 6200 Park Avenue, Suite 200, Des Moines, Iowa 50321.

Water Use Permits for Review

Find permit document details at: www.iowadnr.gov/waterusepermits

Keokuk County

Wapello Rural Water Association, PO Box 538, Ottumwa, IA 52501

Log No. 34,644

The Wapello Rural Water Association (RWA) requests a permit modification to withdraw water from seven existing and three proposed South Skunk River alluvial aquifer wells, each approximately 45 feet deep, located on land generally described as the SW ¼ of Section 27, T75N, R13W, Keokuk County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 730 million gallons per year at a maximum rate of 3,000 gallons per minute, throughout each year for use in operating an established rural water system on the above-described land for municipal-type purposes within and without the permittee’s distribution system and consistent with other provisions of law.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code 567) and recommends the permit be granted.

A copy of the summary report for the application is available at the website address listed above, or upon request to the Department at the address listed above. Public comments can be sent to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov, and should specify the applicant's log number. The public comment period ends July 14.