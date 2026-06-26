Planning Commission Meeting - July 9 - Location Change
Queen Anne’s County Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 8:45 AM in the Liberty Building 107 N. Liberty Street in Centreville Maryland. View the agenda here. https://www.qac.org/AgendaCenter
Project on the agenda this month:
MAJOR SITE PLAN #26-02-0172
Reliable Development Company, LLC (TechOps Specialty Vehicles HQ)
Ellendale Farm Lane, Stevensville MD
Proposing to construct a 40,040 square foot building for the design and fabrication of specialty vehicles. The applicant is requesting Major Site Plan approval.
The associated documents will be attached to the agenda around Monday, July 6.
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