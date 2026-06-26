Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: June 26, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown, Maine 04834

State Park: Reid

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join Bureau Naturalist Jocelyn Hubbell to learn how to make a plaster track that you get to keep, and how to identify Maine mammals by their footprints and other clues. Meet at the pavilion.

Contact Phone: (207) 371-2303

Cost: Free with park admission: Adult Maine Resident: $6; Adult Non-Resident: $8; Senior Non-Resident: $2; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.

Related Website



Related Documents:

June 2026 Program flyer for Reid State Park.