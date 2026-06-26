Mammal Tracks! at Reid State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: June 26, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown, Maine 04834
State Park: Reid
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join Bureau Naturalist Jocelyn Hubbell to learn how to make a plaster track that you get to keep, and how to identify Maine mammals by their footprints and other clues. Meet at the pavilion.
Contact Phone: (207) 371-2303
Cost: Free with park admission: Adult Maine Resident: $6; Adult Non-Resident: $8; Senior Non-Resident: $2; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.
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