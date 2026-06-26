Head-On Crash in DeSoto Parish Leaves Two Dead

Frierson – This morning, at approximately 5:20 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 175 near Scott Road. The crash claimed the lives of 49-year-old Carlos Helm of Mansfield and 39-year-old Alonzo Thompkins of Arlington, TX.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Helm, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 175. At the same time, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Thompkins, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 175. For reasons still under investigation, the Traverse crossed the centerline and collided with the Tahoe.

Helm, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Thompkins, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists of the importance of making good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and obey all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can mean the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]