Update on Proposed Alternating Trail Use Pilot Project

A final report of the survey responses is available.

The June 30 work session can be attended in person, online, or by phone.

To receive this information in another language, email salameel@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County is exploring a community-informed pilot program that tests alternating usage on select trails to potentially enhance the experience for users. This effort responds to and allows staff to explore ways to improve how busy, shared trails function in real conditions.

Survey and Events

Open house events were held by Boulder County Parks & Open Space on April 30 and May 13.

The feedback survey closed on May 19 with 7,522 responses. The survey was available through the county’s website and completed by people with an interest in the topic.

The final report, which includes the survey results, is now available on the website.

Commissioners’ Work Session – June 30

The Commissioners’ Work Session is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 30 in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, 1325 Pearl Street, Boulder. During that session, the commissioners may make a decision about the pilot program.

Commissioners’ Work Sessions can be attended in person, online through Zoom, or by phone:

Virtual Attendee Link for Commissioners' June 30 Afternoon Session

Call-in information: 1-833-568-8864, Webinar ID: 165 457 0413

Please note, work sessions do not include time for public comment. Public comment can be shared during the Commissioners’ Monthly Public Comment (held on the first Thursday of the month), during Commissioners’ Town Hall events, and by emailing the commissioners commissioners@bouldercounty.gov.

Parks & Open Space Advisory Committee – June 25 Presentation

Staff will present an update on the project to the Parks & Open Space Advisory Committee on Thursday, June 25.

The meeting begins at 5:30 and runs until approximately 8 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format where attendees can join through Zoom or in-person at the Boulder County Courthouse, 1325 Pearl St, Boulder.

Please note that all agenda items are information only and public comments will not be accepted during the June meeting.

But you can still register to attend the meeting through Zoom or watch the meeting live on eSCRIBE.

Please see the POSAC webpage for more information.