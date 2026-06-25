CPW seeks public input on proposed amphibian bait regulation changes

June 25, 2026

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public input on a proposed regulation change that would prohibit the use of amphibians as fishing bait in Colorado. Public comments will be accepted from June 25 through July 16, 2026.

Under current fishing regulations, anglers may use bullfrogs and the aquatic gilled form of tiger salamanders, commonly known as waterdogs, as bait if they are legally obtained through personal harvest, commercial harvest or licensed bait dealers. CPW is evaluating whether to prohibit the use, possession and transport of amphibians for fishing bait to help protect native wildlife and aquatic ecosystems.

CPW is seeking public feedback before presenting a formal regulatory proposal to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Members of the public can provide input through the online comment form available on EngageCPW. Comments submitted through EngageCPW will be reviewed by CPW staff to help inform the regulatory proposal.

Members of the public may also submit comments directly to the Parks and Wildlife Commission. Information about providing comments to the Commission is available on the Commission's webpage.

For more information and to submit comments, visit EngageCPW between June 25 and July 16.



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