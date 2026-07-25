July 24, 2026



Medical incident in Boulder Co determined not to be bear attack



BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. —- Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a reported wildlife encounter on private property near Beaver Reservoir Friday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m., a witness reported finding an unconscious adult man inside of his camper home to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and believed it to be a bear attack. The man was airlifted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment. CPW officers responded to the area and, through investigation at the scene and in consultation with medical personnel, determined the man’s injuries were not from a bear or other wildlife.

CPW officers did find evidence of a bear presence inside the home and the nearby vehicle. Other bear break-ins have been recently reported in the area. In accordance with CPW policy, the bear entering an occupied dwelling shows a lack of fear of humans and escalation in behavior creating a public safety threat. CPW will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to track the bear through scent in an attempt to lethally remove the bear.

Bear activity has increased along the Front Range, most likely due to drought and depleting sources of natural food. To reduce conflicts with bears, trash should be secured and only set out on the morning of pick-up. Birdfeeders should be removed until after Thanksgiving. Lock cars and windows to prevent bear break-ins. Keep grills clean after each use.

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