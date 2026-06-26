July is Parks & Recreation Month

July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and Onslow County Parks and Recreation is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate the important role parks, programs, and public spaces play in creating a strong, connected community. Surf City Sandcastles Beach Access #2 |Wednesday, July 1, 2026, 12-2PM

Freedom Fest | Saturday, July 4, 2026, 1-9PM

Surf City Sandcastles Beach Access #2 | Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 12-2PM

Public Safety Meet & Greet at OPP | Friday, July 10, 2026, 6-7PM

Public Safety Meet & Greet at OPP | Friday, July 17, 2026, 6-7PM

Nutrition Class at Hines Farm | Sunday, July 19, 2026, 3-4PM

Beach Clean Up at Beach Access 2 | Monday, July 20, 2026, 9 -11AM

Rec & Read at Stump Sound Park | Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 10:30-11:30AM

Public Safety Meet & Greet at OPP | Friday, July 24, 2026, 6-7PM

Concert Series at OPP | Saturday, July 25, 2026, 5-9PM

Public Safety Meet & Greet at OPP | Friday, July 31, 2026, 6-7PM

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