July is Parks & Recreation Month
July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and Onslow County Parks and Recreation is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate the important role parks, programs, and public spaces play in creating a strong, connected community.
- Surf City Sandcastles Beach Access #2 |Wednesday, July 1, 2026, 12-2PM
- Freedom Fest | Saturday, July 4, 2026, 1-9PM
- Surf City Sandcastles Beach Access #2 | Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 12-2PM
- Public Safety Meet & Greet at OPP | Friday, July 10, 2026, 6-7PM
- Public Safety Meet & Greet at OPP | Friday, July 17, 2026, 6-7PM
- Nutrition Class at Hines Farm | Sunday, July 19, 2026, 3-4PM
- Beach Clean Up at Beach Access 2 | Monday, July 20, 2026, 9 -11AM
- Rec & Read at Stump Sound Park | Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 10:30-11:30AM
- Public Safety Meet & Greet at OPP | Friday, July 24, 2026, 6-7PM
- Concert Series at OPP | Saturday, July 25, 2026, 5-9PM
- Public Safety Meet & Greet at OPP | Friday, July 31, 2026, 6-7PM
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