THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Challenges Australia's Dash Cam Subscription Model with Long-Term Free Connected Services

THINKWARE CONNECTED

Extended connected service offerings help reduce the ongoing costs of connected dash cam ownership

Our goal is to provide premium connected features while helping drivers avoid unnecessary long-term expenses.” — A THINKWARE representative

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, is expanding its commitment to Australian drivers with a connected service plan designed to reduce the long-term costs often associated with connected dash cam ownership.

As connected dash cams become more widely adopted, many drivers are facing ongoing subscription fees for LTE connectivity, cloud services, and remote access features. THINKWARE is taking a novel approach by offering extended complimentary connected services across several of its leading dash cam models.

Up to Five Years of Complimentary Connected Services

THINKWARE's Q850, U1000 PLUS, and U3000 dash cams include up to five years of complimentary Wi-Fi connected services, giving drivers access to features such as:

Remote notifications

Vehicle status monitoring

Cloud-connected functionality

Mobile app connectivity

These services are available without recurring subscription fees, helping drivers access connected features while reducing long-term ownership costs.

Competitive LTE Connectivity Offering

For drivers seeking full LTE connectivity, THINKWARE's latest flagship model, the U3000 PRO, offers an extended connected service package when purchased with the LTE module bundle.

The package includes:

LTE SIM card included

One month of Premium service

Twenty-three months of Basic service at no additional cost

The bundled offering helps reduce the ongoing service expenses commonly associated with LTE-connected dash cams.

Responding to Changing Consumer Expectations

As consumers become increasingly aware of subscription-based costs across connected devices, THINKWARE believes drivers are placing greater emphasis on overall ownership value alongside product performance and reliability.

"Consumers today are looking beyond video quality alone," a THINKWARE representative said. "Ongoing connectivity costs and the overall ownership experience are becoming increasingly important purchasing factors. Our goal is to provide premium connected features while helping drivers avoid unnecessary long-term expenses."

For more information, visit www.thinkware.com.au

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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