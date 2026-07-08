BPMG Establishes U.S. Subsidiary ARACORE to Accelerate Global Financial Infrastructure Business

Company to develop stablecoin-based institutional financial infrastructure for financial institutions, payment providers, and remittance operators

Through ARACORE, we aim to build practical financial infrastructure that financial institutions and technology companies can use together” — Ji-hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPMG, a blockchain and AI company led by CEO Jihoon Cha, announced today that it has established ARACORE, a U.S. subsidiary, as part of a strategy to accelerate into the global financial infrastructure business.

ARACORE is a U.S.-based company led by Jihoon Cha, who will also serve as its chief executive. The company will focus on building financial infrastructure for financial institutions, fintech companies, payment providers, and remittance operators. Based in the United States, ARACORE plans to expand collaboration with global financial institutions and technology partners while developing business opportunities in inter-institutional financial services.

Cross-border remittances, corporate payments, and settlement processes today often rely on multiple country-specific financial systems and intermediaries, resulting in longer processing times and higher operating costs. ARACORE aims to build shared infrastructure that efficiently connects transaction information and settlement procedures between institutions, helping bridge existing financial systems with digital asset-based services.

At the core of ARACORE’s technology is ISN, or Institutional Settlement Network, a messaging and orchestration layer designed for institutional use. ISN does not directly custody user assets. Instead, it supports transaction message delivery, pre-validation, transaction status management, and settlement workflows. The infrastructure is designed to help financial institutions, payment providers, and remittance operators integrate digital asset-based services while maintaining their existing systems.

Going forward, ARACORE plans to pursue a range of business models, including cross-border remittances, corporate settlement, and payment automation. The company also plans to conduct proof-of-concept projects with overseas financial institutions and technology partners to enhance its services and expand its business.

“The competitiveness of digital asset finance lies not in the assets themselves, but in the infrastructure that connects them securely,” said Jihoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “Through ARACORE, we aim to build practical financial infrastructure that financial institutions and technology companies can use together.”

BPMG has been pursuing financial infrastructure partnerships with domestic and international financial institutions and digital asset companies in markets including Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong, together with Kbank. Through country-specific proof-of-concept projects, the company plans to further refine its business models and expand its global partnership network.

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Media Contact

Sunhee Ha

Head of Communications, BPMG

+82-10-2334-6645

sh.ha@bpmg.biz

About BPMG

BPMG is a technology company that develops services in gaming, digital assets, and financial infrastructure based on blockchain and AI technology. Founded in August 2021, BPMG has raised KRW 7 billion in Series A funding. The company is expanding its Web3 services and financial infrastructure business through blockchain and AI technologies, while pursuing collaboration with global financial institutions and fintech companies through its U.S. subsidiary ARACORE. Through its gaming subsidiary Blomics, BPMG also operates gaming services including titles such as Tales Runner, Fortress 3 Blue, EOS RED, and EOS Black.





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