THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Fourth of July and Canada Day Deals

US THINKWARE PROMOTION CANADA THINKWARE PROMOTION

Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of the summer holiday travel season.

Holiday weekends such as the Fourth of July and Canada Day typically bring heavier traffic and increased travel” — a THINKWARE representative

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced its Fourth of July and Canada Day promotions, offering savings on select dash cam models across its lineup in the United States and Canada.

Running from June 29 through July 5 in the U.S. and June 26 through July 2 in Canada, the promotions provide drivers with an opportunity to upgrade their in-vehicle protection ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the summer.

U.S. Fourth of July Offers

In the United States, THINKWARE's Fourth of July promotion includes discounts on several models across its Q Series, ARC Series, and flagship U3000 lineup.

● Q200 – Sale: $159.99 (MSRP: $199.99): A dual-channel dash cam featuring 2K QHD front recording and Full HD rear recording, Super Night Vision, built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, and advanced parking surveillance functionality.

● ARC 700 (micro SD card not included) – Sale: $237.49 (MSRP: $309.99): A dual-channel dash cam offering 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for radar-assisted parking mode.

● ARC 700 – Sale: $299.99 (MSRP: $329.99): Featuring 4K front and 2K rear recording, the ARC700 combines high-resolution video capture with advanced parking surveillance capabilities and seamless connectivity.

● ARC 900 – Sale: $335.99 (MSRP: $419.99): THINKWARE's newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD video from the rear at up to 60 frames per second. Features include dual Sony STARVIS 2 image sensors, Dual HDR processing, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS functionality, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

● U3000 PRO – Sale: $549.99 (MSRP: $579.99): The latest version of THINKWARE's flagship lineup featuring true 4K front and 2K rear recording, Dual HDR processing, intelligent parking surveillance features, support for LTE connectivity, including remote live view and instant impact notifications, and enhanced nighttime image quality.

The ARC ($179.99) and U3000 ($459.99) are also included in the U.S. holiday sale.

Canada Day Offers

In Canada, THINKWARE's Canada Day promotion highlights savings on select models from its F Series, Q Series, ARC Series, and flagship U3000 PRO lineup.

● ARC 900 – Sale: CAD $529.99 (MSRP: CAD $589.99): Featuring 4K UHD front recording and 2K QHD rear recording at up to 60 frames per second, the ARC900 includes dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR processing, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

● Q200 – Sale: CAD $249.99 (MSRP: CAD $299.99): A 2K QHD front and Full HD rear dash cam equipped with Super Night Vision, built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, and parking surveillance functionality.

Other dash cam models on sale in Canada for the promotion include ARC (CAD $229.99), ARC 700B (CAD $343.99), U3000 PRO (CAD $699.99), and F70 PRO (CAD $99.99),

"Holiday weekends such as the Fourth of July and Canada Day typically bring heavier traffic and increased travel," said a THINKWARE representative. "These promotions provide drivers with an opportunity to add an extra layer of protection before heading out to their favorite vacation spots during the summer holidays."

The Fourth of July and Canada Day promotions will be available through official THINKWARE sales channels for a limited time while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.thinkware.com or https://thinkwarestore.ca/

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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