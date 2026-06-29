NewRocket Launches Maestro to Orchestrate and Operate Enterprise AI

New offering pairs ServiceNow AI Control Tower with NewRocket's expert-led services to orchestrate, govern, and prove the value of AI across its lifecycle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewRocket , a leading AI-first partner providing technology-enabled services, today announced the launch of Maestro , an AI orchestration and governance offering that helps enterprises coordinate, scale, and measure AI with confidence.NewRocket’s Maestro combines ServiceNow AI Control Tower with NewRocket's advisory and delivery services so organizations can move past AI experimentation and start orchestrating AI into measurable outcomes.As companies accelerate AI adoption, many find it hard to turn that investment into real business value. The problem is rarely a shortage of AI or workflows. It is the absence of a way to orchestrate it all. Maestro gives organizations a structured way to coordinate and govern AI across its full lifecycle, from intake and governance through adoption, optimization, and ongoing value measurement. The result is a clearer line from AI initiative to business impact.Right now, AI adoption is moving faster than most organizations can operationalize it. Many lack a central view of their AI landscape, clear ownership, and a consistent way to measure value. Without orchestration, that gap produces fragmented initiatives, more risk exposure, and investments that fall short of expectations.ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower gives organizations a foundation for visibility and governance, but the technology alone is not enough. Companies still need expertise to orchestrate AI across teams and systems, design operating models, define the right processes, and tie AI initiatives back to business outcomes.Maestro brings the platform and that expertise together in one offering. Built with ServiceNow AI Control Tower, it provides a centralized AI inventory, a structured approach to orchestrating the AI lifecycle, embedded governance, risk, and compliance controls, frameworks such as the EU AI Act and the NIST AI RMF, to measure and track value against business KPIs, and advisory services to guide organizations through each stage of maturity.It goes beyond implementation by helping organizations put in place the processes and accountability needed to orchestrate and scale AI responsibly and deliver consistent results."AI without structure leads to fragmented outcomes and increased risk," said Melissa Cohoe, Global Strategist for Security, Risk and Resilience at NewRocket. "Organizations need AI they can see, prove, and trust. Too often, AI operates in the shadows, value stays hard to measure, and governance slows innovation instead of enabling it. Maestro brings together AI Control Tower and expert guidance to orchestrate and scale AI end to end, giving leaders clear visibility, measurable outcomes, and the guardrails they need to scale with confidence."With Maestro, organizations can establish a single system of accountability for AI, orchestrate initiatives around business priorities, and continuously measure and optimize outcomes. By building orchestration, governance, and value management into every stage of the AI lifecycle, they can accelerate adoption while keeping control, compliance, and confidence in their results.Maestro is delivered through advisory, implementation, and managed services, with capabilities that include orchestration and management of the full AI enterprise across ServiceNow AI and other enterprise AI products, lifecycle workflows that run from intake to monitoring and renewal, governance and risk controls aligned to regulatory and organizational requirements, value measurement against defined business KPIs, and maturity-based engagement that meets organizations wherever they are in their AI journey.Maestro offers multiple entry points, including AI asset inventory, lifecycle management, and value realization, so organizations can start where they are and grow toward a fully orchestrated, governed, and value-driven AI program.About NewRocketNewRocket is a leader in AI workflows that customers trust, helping enterprises go beyond with intelligent, AI-powered solutions built on ServiceNow and Claude. NewRocket has over 20 years of expertise automating workflows for clients across Americas and Europe, leveraging our advisory, transformation, and managed services.Visit www.newrocket.com

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