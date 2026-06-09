NewRocket Joins Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network and Launches New Offerings to Bring Claude to Enterprise Customers

Expert-led Claude training and enablement services, adoption services, and forward-deployed "Claude Squads" provide path from AI ambition to measurable value.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewRocket , a leading AI-first partner providing technology-enabled services, today announced they are a launch Select partner in the Claude Partner Network and are introducing new offerings designed to help enterprises adopt, deploy, and scale Claude across their organizations. Together, the offerings span enablement and delivery, addressing the most common reasons enterprise AI initiatives stall: complexity, slow time-to-value, and fragmented tools and data. NewRocket positions itself as a services partner at the intersection of Anthropic and ServiceNow, pairing Claude's intelligence with ServiceNow as the control plane for AI orchestration, governance, risk, and security, and guiding customers from first-touch Claude Enterprise adoption through full agentic transformation.Claude Training & Enablement ServicesNewRocket is launching expert-led Claude training and enablement services to build real Claude fluency across the organization. The offering develops the skills teams need to use Claude effectively in their daily work, from technical setup through hands-on practice.Services include Claude environment setup and configuration, role-based training programs, prompt engineering workshops, and leadership enablement, giving every level of the organization the practical capability to get value from Claude.Claude Adoption ServicesNewRocket is also launching adoption services that provide the structure and change management needed to turn enablement into sustained adoption across the organization. These services ensure enterprises realize value beyond the technology and embed AI into daily workflows for the long term.The offering includes AI governance and usage policies, stakeholder alignment, communication and change management planning, and adoption measurement frameworks. NewRocket works closely with clients to establish best practices and build organizational confidence in the responsible use of AI.NewRocket Claude SquadsRounding out the enablement and delivery offerings is what NewRocket describes as a Claude Squad, a forward-deployed engineering and AI service that helps enterprises get the most from their Claude investment.Claude Squads embed experienced AI engineers, solution architects, data specialists, and workflow experts directly alongside client teams to identify, prioritize, and deliver high-impact AI initiatives. Rather than focusing solely on technology implementation, Claude Squads are centered on business value realization, working collaboratively with stakeholders to uncover opportunities for productivity gains, operational efficiency, revenue acceleration, service improvement, and cost optimization.Executive Perspective"We at NewRocket are tremendously excited to partner with Anthropic to bring our customers real business outcomes via AI workflows " said Harsha Kumar, CEO of NewRocket. "With our Anthropic Claude training and enablement services, adoption services, and Claude Squads, we're giving enterprises a complete path from idea to impact. We bring together the people, the delivery model, and deep expertise so customers can put Claude to work quickly, build the skills to scale it with confidence, and tie every investment to measurable results like lower costs, higher revenues, and delightful customer experiences!"About NewRocketNewRocket is a leader in AI workflows that customers trust, helping enterprises go beyond with intelligent, AI-powered solutions built on ServiceNow and Claude. NewRocket has over 20 years of expertise automating workflows for clients across Americas and Europe, leveraging our advisory, transformation, and managed services.To learn more about NewRocket please visit www.newrocket.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.