NewRocket Launches Origin, an AI-Infused Back-to-Box Offering on the ServiceNow AI Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewRocket , the largest, independent ServiceNow Elite partner, today announced the launch of Origin. Origin is an AI-powered professional services offering designed to help enterprise organizations build a clean, upgrade-safe foundation that enables full agentic AI capabilities across the enterprise so that they can get the most out of the ServiceNow AI Platform.As enterprises evolve, complex implementations and years of customization can make it harder to take full advantage of what the platform offers today. ServiceNow NowAssist , AI Agents, and other next-generation ServiceNow capabilities require healthy, current instances to function at their best. Origin helps organizations get there.Through structured platform assessment, configuration remediation, and governance enablement, NewRocket removes what is slowing progress and helps build the foundation for transformation. As a result, customers get a cleaner instance, lower development costs, and are positioned to take full advantage of what the ServiceNow AI Platform has to offer.“The ServiceNow AI Platform is more capable than ever before,” says Jason Rosenfeld, Chief Growth and Alliances Officer of NewRocket, "The organizations seeing the greatest returns are those with clean, optimized instances built to take full advantage of everything the platform offers. Origin is how we get customers there — decisively, quickly, and with a commitment to outcomes, because we don't just recommend a path forward, we deliver it."With Origin, customers don't just go back-to-box. They go forward, fully equipped to realize everything the ServiceNow AI Platform was built to deliver.About OriginOrigin is an AI-infused back-to-box engagement that gets your ServiceNow instance clean, upgrade-safe, and ready for AI. We run Codeworks.ai against your instance, quantify every customization and debt item, then remove what’s blocking you. Every engagement starts from the same proven foundation. What you layer on top depends on your module footprint and how deep the debt runs.About NewRocketNewRocket is the AI-first Elite partner that activates real value on ServiceNow. As a trusted advisor to enterprise leaders, NewRocket combines industry expertise, human-centered design, and enterprise-grade AI to help organizations navigate change and scale with confidence. With two decades of experience guiding clients to realize the full potential of the ServiceNow AI Platform, NewRocket is among the largest pure-play ServiceNow partners, uniquely focused on enabling enterprises to adopt AI they can trust to deliver lasting business value.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.Visit www.newrocket.com

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