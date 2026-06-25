Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 25, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 25, 2026

Convened at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourned at 10:05 A.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Cooper.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2198 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Friday, June 26, 2026 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.