Smith Names Dan Kong Managing Director, Asia

Dan Kong, Managing Director, Asia

Dan will expand the company’s presence across the APAC region and drive further business growth

As I step into this leadership role, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to support our teams in both Hong Kong and Bangalore and drive strong performance across these high-growth markets.” — Dan Kong, Managing Director, Asia at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Dan Kong to the position of Managing Director, Asia. In this role, he will oversee the company’s sales offices in Hong Kong and India while supporting its long-term strategy for expansion and business development in Southeast Asia.“We continue to see significant potential beyond our already developed footholds in Asia,” said Dan. “As I step into this leadership role, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to support our teams in both Hong Kong and Bangalore and drive strong performance across these high-growth markets.”Dan joined Smith in 2001 as a Procurement Specialist and was named Assistant Sales Manager in 2006. He was promoted to General Manager in 2019, where he pushed himself to broaden his knowledge base across new and evolving markets. He has since taken on additional management and mentorship roles, helping traders grow their skills and develop new techniques for supporting their clients.“Dan is a patient teacher who is more than willing to share his knowledge while consistently supporting and guiding his team members,” said Kent Pang, Chief Trading Officer at Smith. “Traders who work with him know they can trust his honesty, transparency, and professionalism. With his strong character and proven track record, Dan is well-equipped to serve our offices across Asia, and I look forward to seeing strong growth in India and Hong Kong with his support.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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