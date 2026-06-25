CBP modernizes low-value shipment processing

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued new rules that modernize and strengthen how the agency processes low-value shipments at U.S. borders.

Following the president’s Executive Order, “Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries,” which went into effect Aug. 29, 2025, the new rules ensure that all low-value shipments are subject to consistent enforcement across every mode of entry.

“For years, billions of low-value shipments have entered the United States without sufficient information,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “These changes close that loophole, are consistent with the president’s suspension of de minimis, and fulfill the America First Trade Policy by strengthening our economic security.”

The regulations indefinitely suspend duty-free de minimis treatment for low-value imports valued at $800 or less. Currently, all shipments valued at $2,500 or less are subject to applicable duties, except for genuine gifts valued at $100 or less ($200 if sent from someone in the Virgin Islands, Guam, and American Samoa), and certain personal or household use articles accompanying travelers. In addition, importers must provide more detailed information on international mail shipments. This ensures that CBP can collect proper duties and apply the same rules to international mail as every other mode of entry coming into the United States.

“With these changes, we’re ensuring that every shipment meets the same rigorous standards,” said CBP Office of Trade Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas. “Under the new rules, CBP will level the playing field for law-abiding businesses and prevent bad actors from dodging duties or sneaking in illegal goods.”

CBP is also testing a new electronic entry process for international mail shipments. Under this test, importers and brokers who elect to participate will submit enhanced data—including recipient information, and postal tracking numbers—to further improve CBP’s shipment monitoring and enforcement. This test is part of a phased approach that will ultimately bring shipments entering via international mail into parity with all other goods being imported into the United States.

“More data and enhanced entry procedures mean that we can target and intercept high-risk shipments with greater precision,” said CBP Office of Field Operations Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino. “The more visibility we have into these shipments, the less dangerous, counterfeit, and illicit goods reach American families.”

CBP provides ongoing guidance, resources, and direct support to help the trade community adapt to these new requirements, including the new electronic entry test. To learn more about the new rules and get answers to frequently asked questions, visit CBP’s e-Commerce page.

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