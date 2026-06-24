El Paso Field Office announces new senior executive appointments

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Field Office announces the appointments of two Senior Executive Service leaders to key positions on June 23: Ray Provencio as the new Director, Field Operations and Andrew Douglas as the new Port Director, Port of El Paso.

Provencio is a native El Pasoan who began his government service in 1998 and has more than 28 years of experience with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and its legacy agencies, most recently serving as the Port Director, Port of El Paso. In this role, he oversaw operations across three international bridges, a commercial import facility, two international railroad operations, an international airport, and a Foreign Trade Zone.

Previously, Provencio also served as Acting Executive Director of Admissibility and Passenger Programs at Office of Field Operations Headquarters, Washington, D.C., directing multiple national level program divisions focused on enhancing national security and streamlining entry and exit processes for lawful trade and travel. Provencio negotiated CBP’s first and second unified collective bargaining agreements while also establishing the Workforce Liaison Unit, reducing labor liability nationwide. Provencio has also worked in various capacities at the Department of Homeland Security and other high level national and international assignments.

Douglas has more than 24 years of experience with CBP, most recently serving as the Area Port Director, Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles Field Office. As Area Port Director, he oversaw the processing of more than 12.5 million international passengers, 60,000 flights, and $91 billion in imports.

Previously, Douglas served in multiple Headquarters and field leadership roles, including Acting Director of Field Operations for the Los Angeles Field Office where he managed seaports, airports, and specialized facilities. Additionally, he served as Acting Area Port Director for El Paso and Laredo, Texas where he oversaw all operational and enforcement activities, managed multi-million-dollar trade flows, and led targeted initiatives to increase narcotics and currency seizures.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for the El Paso Field Office and the Port of El Paso,” said Provencio. “Our region’s strategic position at the crossroads of commerce and community demands a leadership paradigm grounded in operational excellence, data-driven decision making, and collaborative partnership across law enforcement, industry and government.”

The West Texas–New Mexico region represents a critical nexus for commerce, trade, infrastructure, and enforcement operations. The new appointments align CBP’s mission to safeguard the nation while promoting legitimate trade and travel, leveraging the region’s strategic geography, diverse economies and interconnected supply chains.