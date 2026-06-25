US, Australia sign Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on behalf of the United States, signed a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement with Australia on June 25, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium. The CMAA is a bilateral agreement that enables both countries to prevent, detect, and investigate customs-related crimes, support judicial proceedings, enhance cooperation, and facilitate legitimate trade and travel through more efficient enforcement actions.

"By formalizing this partnership, we are laying the groundwork for more effective security cooperation with Australia," said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. "This agreement will help us safeguard our borders, uphold the integrity of international trade, and address emerging threats together."

Once entered into force, the CMAA will allow the United States and Australia to exchange information and provide mutual assistance on customs offenses, thus strengthening the collaboration between the two countries. This agreement reflects the United States’ commitment to its relationship and collaboration with Australia on a wide range of issues, including securing the countries’ borders against terrorists, combating drug traffickers, and disrupting the operations of transnational criminal organizations.

CMAAs also allow for the sharing of information that is used to assist governments in judicial proceedings involving suspected violations of customs laws. They provide the legal framework for the exchange of information and evidence to assist countries in the enforcement of customs laws, including duty evasion, trafficking, proliferation, money-laundering, and terrorism-related activities. CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are the implementing agencies for the United States.