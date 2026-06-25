State Sen. Daryl Schmitt to serve on study committees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Interim Study Committee on Government in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

This year, the Interim Study Committee on Government will review response times and general responsiveness of the Indiana Department of Revenue, Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Office of Disability Determination.

"Hoosiers deserve a government that works for them and is responsive to their needs," Schmitt said. "When constituents reach out to their government needing assistance, they deserve to have their calls and emails answered quickly. That's why I'm interested to see what response times are and where we can make improvements."

The study is also expected to include an analysis of call and email volume, agency response times and strategies to improve response time.

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

-30-

State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221