State Sen. Spencer Deery to serve on study committees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

Deery's assignments include:

Included among the issues investigated by these committees will be a study of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights for student-athletes at the high school level, and another considering the topic of sexual assault and whether current practices and workforce adequately support survivors.

"Interim study committees give legislators a chance to have in-depth looks into topics that matter to Hoosiers," Deery said. "Name, Image, and Likeness rights have changed college athletics. We should be cautious and informed as this trend attempts to enter the high school level."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

-30-

State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) represents Senate District 23,

which includes Fountain, Parke, Vermillion and Warren counties,

and portions of Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221