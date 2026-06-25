State Sen. Dan Dernulc to serve on study committees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

Dernulc's assignments include:

Electric Vehicle Product Commission;

Governor's Commission on Supplier Diversity; and

Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation.

“I always enjoy interim study committees because they allow legislators to take a closer look at more complex issues and to review data on a regular basis that can help us better serve our communities," Dernulc said. "I look forward to looking into the new topic of mobile digital driving licenses as technology continues to advance."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

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State Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) represents Senate District 1,

which includes a portion of Lake County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Kristen Gorski, Press Secretary

Kristen.Gorski@iga.in.gov

317-232-9539

Karlee Monday, Deputy Press Secretary

Karlee.Monday@iga.in.gov