State Sen. Greg Goode to serve on study committees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

Goode's assignments include:

"Interim study committees give members of the Indiana General Assembly a chance to review important topics ahead of the upcoming legislative session," Goode said. "The Interim Study Committee on Education has been tasked with studying Name, Image and Likeness rights for high school student athletes, and I look forward to discussing this topic with experts and educators to see how it could impact our schools."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

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State Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) represents Senate District 38, which

includes Vigo and Clay counties and a portion of Sullivan County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221