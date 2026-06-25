State Sen. Jim Tomes to serve on study committees

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville) will serve as vice-chair of the Interim Study Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs and as a member of several other study committees in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

Tomes' other assignments include the Indiana Veterans' Affairs Commission and the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.

"As our country nears its 250th anniversary, it is more important than ever to give back to those who fought for and continue to fight for our nation. As a veteran myself, I always look forward to being a part of any commission or committee dedicated to improving life for those who served our country," Tomes said. "I am also very happy to see the Interim Study Committee on Government will review our government's responsiveness to constituent questions and requests, so state organizations can better serve our Hoosiers when they need assistance."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

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which includes Posey County and portions of Vanderburgh County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.





Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary

Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov

317-234-9133