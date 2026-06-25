State Sen. Stacey A. Donato to serve on study committees

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Stacey A. Donato (R-Logansport) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

Donato's assignments include:

"My colleagues and I worked very hard to pass legislation during the 2026 session that improves the oversight and transparency of child fatality reports from the Department of Child Services," Donato said. "As a mother, child safety is an incredibly important topic to me, and I am hopeful we will see the improvements we are striving for to better protect Hoosier children as we review new reports over the interim."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

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which includes Cass, Fulton and Miami counties, and portions of Howard and Kosciusko counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.





Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary

Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov

317-234-9133