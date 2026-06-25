State Sen. Scott Alexander to serve on study comittees

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Government and the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

"Interim study committees are a great way for legislators to hear from industry experts about important topics," Alexander said. "I'm grateful to be serving on these committees again, and I look forward to working with my colleagues, particularly on the annual pension review, ahead of our next budget session."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

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which includes Delaware and Randolph counties.

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Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary

Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov

317-234-9133