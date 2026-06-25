ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 26-29)

PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 26-29), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed. Detours : Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix . Other detour routes include 16th, 24th and 32nd streets.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Alma School and Cooper roads in the Chandler area from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for widening project. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Price and Dobson roads closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard, Pecos Road and Germann Road as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Note : Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Price Road closed from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (June 28). Consider using the westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Dobson Road.

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday (June 28) for pavement improvements. Eastbound/southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads closed. Detours : Consider using southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can use southbound Scottsdale Road to eastbound Shea Boulevard. Note : Southbound Loop 101 narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) from 4 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29). Times are approximate. Plan on southbound off- or on-ramp closures in the area at times.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between University Drive and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Southern Avenue and Broadway Road also closed. Detour : Alternate routes include northbound McClintock Drive or northbound Alma School Road.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Crismon and Tomahawk roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (June 28) for pavement maintenance. Detour : Consider using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.