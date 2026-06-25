DXD Capital Breaks Ground on a Class A, Self Storage Development in Carrollton, Texas

DXD - Carrollton: 2453 Lacy Lane, delivers 975 climate-controlled, secure storage units. The facility will be managed by Extra Space Storage

DXD Capital broke ground on a 975-unit, Class A climate-controlled self storage facility in Carrollton, TX. To be ran by Extra Space Storage, opens next summer

Carrollton represents exactly the type of submarket we look for with strong population density, robust household formation, and meaningful barriers to new supply. ” — Scott Hughes, Managing Director of Construction

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital has officially broken ground on a new Class A self storage facility in Carrollton, Texas, marking the firm’s fourth ground-up development in the Texas Triangle. Located at 2453 Lacy Lane, the project marks another milestone in the firm’s growing portfolio of facilities across the US. The project will deliver 975 climate-controlled storage units and 95,350 net rentable square feet across a three-story, 125,959 gross-square-foot facility, bringing modern, climate-controlled, secure storage to one of DFW’s most dynamic and high-growth submarkets."Carrollton represents exactly the type of submarket we look for with strong population density, robust household formation, and meaningful barriers to new supply," said Scott Hughes, Managing Director of Construction, DXD Capital. "Breaking ground here is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with our construction lender and Reliable Construction, who will serve as the general contractor for this project"Situated just north of Dallas, Carrollton benefits from strong demographic and economic fundamentals, including high household incomes, dense renter populations, and proximity to major employment centers. The site is strategically positioned near Interstate 35, the George Bush Turnpike, and the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, providing exceptional accessibility and visibility within a supply-constrained submarket. According to DXD’s data-driven research, more than half of the existing self storage inventory within the trade area is over 30 years old, creating a much-needed storage solution for the local customer base.DXD’s Carrollton facility will be operated by Extra Space Storage, one of the nation's largest and most recognized self-storage companies. Reliable Commercial Construction , a Texas-based general contractor with a proven track record on commercial and mixed-use projects throughout the region, is leading construction. The project was designed by Dallenbach-Cole Architects and is expected to begin leasing next summer.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm focused solely on the self storage sector. Since its inception, the firm has invested in 35 ground-up developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States. DXD utilizes data to evaluate self storage development opportunities across the US, searching for the highest demand/supply imbalances in markets that have high barriers to entry.

About DXD Capital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.