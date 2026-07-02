DXD Capital Opens New Class-A Self-Storage Facility in Sarasota, Bringing 928 Units of Premium Storage to Sarasota, FL

The 3-story, 96,843 NRSF development delivers 928 storage units to 2480 17th St. in Sarasota, FL. Situated on 2.83 acres, one of two mature grand oak trees were carefully preserved throughout the construction process.

DXD Capital opens 928-unit, Class-A self-storage at 2480 17th St, Sarasota, FL, managed by Extra Space Storage, delivering premium storage to a high-demand mkt

Sarasota has long been one of the most supply-constrained storage markets in Florida, and this facility was designed specifically to meet that unmet demand.” — Jefferson King - Marketing Director, DXD Capital

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital , a private equity firm specializing in Class-A self-storage development, announced the grand opening of its newest facility at 2480 17th Street in Sarasota, Florida . The three-story, 96,843 net rentable square foot development delivers 928 storage units to one of the most densely populated and storage-underserved corridors in the area, providing residents, businesses, and families with a secure, modern storage solution."Sarasota has long been one of the most supply-constrained storage markets in Florida, and this facility was designed specifically to meet that unmet demand," said Jefferson King, Director of Marketing at DXD Capital. "This project reflects exactly the standard we hold ourselves to in every market we enter."The Sarasota opening marks the second of three facilities to open as part of a strategic partnership with Mar-Gulf Management Inc. ("Mar-Gulf") and MDI Capital, LLC ("MDI"), the international real estate subsidiaries of Kuwait Financial Centre ("Markaz"). All three facilities broke ground in the summer of 2025. The first, located in Georgetown, Texas, opened in April 2026. The third, currently under construction in Richmond, Virginia, is scheduled to open this summer.Operated by Extra Space Storage, one of the nation's leading self-storage companies, this facility offers climate-controlled units across three stories of purpose-built, premium storage space. The development marks DXD Capital's continued commitment to delivering institutional-quality storage infrastructure in high-demand urban markets across the country.Situated on 2.83 acres, the project was designed with the surrounding neighborhood in mind. Two mature grand oak trees on the property were carefully preserved throughout the construction process, serving as a living reminder of the team's commitment to thoughtful, community-sensitive development. Rather than clear the site for maximum efficiency, DXD Capital and its construction team worked around the trees, adjusting grading, utility routing, and site layout to ensure both oaks remained intact and healthy.The facility was built by DC Construction Associates , Inc., which managed the full scope of construction from permitting through delivery. The design of the building was completed by EAPC Architects Engineers.ABOUT KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE “MARKAZ”Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.44 billion (USD 4.67 billion) as of 31 March 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation by creating new investment channels. These channels have unique characteristics and have helped Markaz broaden investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm solely focused on the self storage sector. Since its inception, the firm has invested in 35 ground-up developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States. DXD utilizes data to evaluate self storage development opportunities across the US, searching for the highest demand/supply imbalances in markets that have high barriers to entry.

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