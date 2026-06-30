DXD Capital Breaks Ground on Class-A Self-Storage Facility and Retail Space in Mount Pleasant, SC.

Located at 415 W. Coleman Blvd. in Mt. Pleasant, SC, this project will deliver over 800 climate-controlled units This facility features 4,978 sq. ft. of street-level retail space along Coleman Boulevard.

DXD Capital broke ground on a 4-story, 800-unit self-storage and retail facility in Mount Pleasant, SC, partnering with CrossHarbor. Opening summer 2027.

Mount Pleasant is a high-growth market where well-located self-storage remains in strong demand, making this an ideal opportunity to expand our partnership with DXD.” — Emma Turner, Senior Associate at CrossHarbor Capital Partners

MT. PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital , a private equity and real estate development firm specializing in Class-A self-storage, announced the official groundbreaking of its newest project at 415 W. Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The project will deliver over 800 units and 90,000 net rentable square feet of self-storage to one of the Charleston area's most prominent submarkets. This transaction represents the second investment under the continued programmatic partnership between DXD Capital and CrossHarbor Capital Partners to develop self-storage facilities across the United States."We are excited to break ground on our Mount Pleasant project after more than a year of planning, design, and collaboration with our project partners," said James Hamilton, Managing Director of Development at DXD Capital. "This development reflects DXD's continued focus on investing in high-barrier-to-entry markets with strong self-storage fundamentals, and we look forward to delivering a high-quality facility that will serve the Mount Pleasant community for years to come."“Mount Pleasant is a high-growth market where well-located self-storage remains in strong demand, making this an ideal opportunity to expand our partnership with DXD,” said Emma Turner, Senior Associate at CrossHarbor Capital Partners. “By combining DXD’s data-driven development platform with CrossHarbor’s institutional capital and real estate investment experience, we are advancing a scalable pipeline of institutional-quality self-storage facilities in compelling markets across the country.”The Coleman Boulevard facility is a four-story, climate-controlled self-storage development spanning 122,032 gross square feet on 1.48 acres in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Clearing and demolition began in May, with the facility expected to open for leasing in the summer of 2027. The project also features 4,978 square feet of street-level retail space along Coleman Boulevard. The mixed-use design reflects DXD Capital's commitment to integrating thoughtfully into the communities where it builds, activating ground-floor space to serve local residents and businesses. Tribridge Construction, LLC is the general contractor, and the self-storage facility will be operated by SmartStop Asset Management, a nationally recognized self-storage operator. Construction financing has been provided by United Community Bank (UCB). Architectural and civil engineering services were provided by Place Maker Design and SeamonWhiteside, respectively.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm solely focused on the self storage sector. Since its inception, the firm has invested in 35 ground-up developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States. DXD utilizes data to evaluate self storage development opportunities across the US, searching for the highest demand/supply imbalances in markets that have high barriers to entry. For more information, visit DXD.Capital.About CrossHarborFounded in 1993, CrossHarbor Capital Partners is a real estate investment manager offering a multi-strategy investment platform providing investors with broad access to opportunities across property types, geographies, and the capital structure. With a $34+ billion investment track record, the firm currently has $11.3 billion in assets under management in investment programs spanning the risk-return spectrum. Through its nation-wide, relationship-driven origination platform, disciplined investment approach, and experienced team of professionals, CrossHarbor seeks to generate consistent, risk-adjusted performance while focusing on capital preservation. CrossHarbor is based in Boston with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Big Sky. For more information, please visit www.CrossHarborCapital.com CrossHarbor Media Contacts: Maureen Richardson, 914-686-5599; mrichardson@riverinc.com

About DXD Capital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.