DXD Capital Opens Nantucket's Newest Self-Storage Facility, Complete with Island Townhomes and Covered Parking

Nantucket's Newest State-of-the-Art Storage Facility. Photo by Patrick Coulie Photography The 5-level storage facility includes covered parking. Photo by Patrick Coulie Photography

This project is a testament to the incredible coordination between our team and our local partners, who were instrumental in overcoming the island's unique logistical hurdles.” — Scott Hughes, Managing Director of Construction at DXD Capital

NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital announced the opening of one of its newest self storage facilities located at 10 Davkim Lane on the island of Nantucket, MA. The facility opened this past winter and is operated by SmartStop Asset Management . It delivered 667 self-storage units across 73,772 net rentable square feet to a community long starved of modern storage solutions. Units range in size to accommodate everything from small seasonal storage needs to the contents of a 4- to 5-room residence, all within a fully climate-controlled, keypad-secured, sprinkler-protected building.DXD will offer more than just interior accessible, climate-controlled self storage units. This facility will include ten covered spots plus fourteen premium, climate-controlled, drive-up parking spaces that include outlets for trickle chargers, each unit spanning approximately 200 square feet. Nantucket, known for its classic car culture, faces an additional storage challenge, as most homes cannot add canopies or covered areas without compromising the island's historic design requirements.DXD’s Nantucket development goes beyond storage. The 1.2-acre site also includes a newly constructed residential duplex townhome. This duplex component adds a different dimension to the project's community value. Housing on Nantucket has long been a crisis issue, particularly for year-round and working residents priced out of the ownership market. The two, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath units add modestly but meaningfully to the island's rental inventory."Nantucket is in a class of its own," said Scott Hughes, Managing Director of Construction at DXD Capital. "Every piece of this facility, from structural steel to the last finishing screw, arrived on a ferry, one truck at a time. This project is a testament to the incredible coordination between our team and our local partners, who were instrumental in overcoming the island's unique logistical hurdles.”Nantucket is not a place where development is easy. Located 30 miles off the Massachusetts coast, the 8-year project required a novel approach to construction and supply chain management. The island's Historic District Commission, which governs the visual character of virtually every structure on the island, required multiple Certificates of Appropriateness before the project could break ground. Every exterior detail, from the building's sash and roof colors to the proposed signage, was subject to commission review and approval. The process demanded months of coordination between DXD Capital, its local agent Emeritus, Ltd., and island officials. Designed to meet the island’s high demand for storage as well as respect Nantucket's stringent historic guidelines and preservation standards, the facility's architecture incorporates traditional saltbox-style roofs, cedar shingle siding, and other elements that reflect the island's iconic aesthetic, setting a new standard for how self-storage can integrate with its local environment.Compounding the permitting challenges is the basic reality of construction on the island: all materials must arrive by ferry or barge. Thanks to a pivotal partnership with local freight leader Cape Cod Express, DXD secured an arrangement that proved vital to the project’s economics. Labor costs on Nantucket run significantly higher than on the mainland, and the compressed seasonal windows for heavy construction work further complicate scheduling and logistics. Park East Construction , the project's general contractor, navigated those constraints throughout a construction cycle that began in July 2024 and culminated in a Certificate of Occupancy in January 2026. This timeline reflects the complexity of building on one of the most regulated and logistically demanding islands on the Eastern Seaboard.“Park East Construction is proud to have delivered this project in Nantucket, Massachusetts. This project presented unique logistical challenges from day one. With all materials and staff requiring transport by air or ferry, thoughtful planning, coordination, and execution were essential at every stage.” Said James Wojcik, President, Park East Construction Corp. “Together with our trusted partner, DXD Capital, Park East Construction rose to the occasion and delivered a result we’re incredibly proud of. We wish the DXD team continued success on this exceptional facility."About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm solely focused on the self storage sector. Since its inception, the firm has invested in 35 ground-up developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States. Leveraging proprietary analytics and deep market expertise, DXD Capital identifies and executes unique self storage investments designed to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for its partners.

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