Clapper App Introduces World Cup Hub to Connect Fans and Creators

Clapper launches an in-app World Cup experience built for fan communities, live reactions, cultural pride, and creator engagement.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clapper, the creator-first short-form video and livestream platform, announced the launch of its new World Cup Hub, a comprehensive in-app and real-world event ecosystem designed to help creators connect, celebrate, and monetize globally during the World Cup.

This update marks a major step toward Clapper’s goal of becoming the ultimate ‘second screen’ for sports fans, accelerating multilingual community growth through deep, authentic, identity-based activation.

The release of Clapper’s new World Cup Hub focuses on community-driven functionality that empowers creators to engage with live matches and fellow fans quickly and confidently. Users can now join dedicated Country Clubs for all 48 participating nations, claim exclusive cultural drops like team badges and custom gifts, and participate in real-time match commentary with live hosts - all without ever leaving the platform.

The tools are intentionally accessible and interactive, giving creators everything they need for building community and sharing authentic reactions in just a few taps.

“The World Cup is the largest sporting event in human history, and we believe the fan experience should be just as massive, authentic, and unfiltered,” said Edison Chen, CEO of Clapper.

“With the World Cup Hub, we are giving fans a true home to celebrate their national identity. Whether you are watching from a stadium or your living room, the Clapper app ensures every fan's voice is equal, supported by our ad-free environment and global monetization features that reward creators everywhere.”

Clapper Background

This update comes during a period of rapid global expansion for Clapper. Earlier this year, the platform surged to #3 on the App Store, driven by millions of users seeking a more open, creator-first experience. Clapper is now available in more than 80 countries across Europe, Latin America, and beyond, with plans to continue expanding into new regions in the upcoming year.

While this initial toolset covers the essentials, Clapper already has plans for a more advanced real-world activation ecosystem. Future updates will introduce a massive Street Team deployment with partnered creators in every major U.S. city where there is a game, live street interviews and fan content right outside the stadiums, and major cultural events like Copa Univision and GOL Fest in Dallas informed by creator feedback.

“This is only the beginning,” said Chen.

“Our creators will be on the ground in Dallas, Houston, New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and beyond, talking directly to fans and bringing the energy of the stadiums straight to the Clapper app.”

The World Cup is more than a tournament, it is a 39-day global celebration of culture, identity, and shared passion. With the World Cup Hub, street-team creators on the ground at every major U.S. match city, and multilingual live hosts bringing real-time energy to the platform, Clapper is turning that celebration into a creator moment. As the world watches, Clapper gives every fan a voice, every creator a stage, and every community a home, proving that the most powerful second screen is the one built around authentic human connection.

About Clapper

Clapper is a creator-first short-form video and livestream platform centered on authenticity, community, and empowerment. With millions of users worldwide, Clapper provides a transparent, open ecosystem for creators to connect, grow, and build meaningful communities.

Start Creating on Clapper

Creators can start exploring the new World Cup Hub on Clapper today. To learn more, visit clapperapp.com, download the app, and follow Clapper on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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