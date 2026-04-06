Clapper App Introduces Native AI Video Generation Tool

New in-app tool lets users generate AI videos from scratch or from a photo - no third-party apps required

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clapper, the creator-first short-form video and livestream platform, announced the launch of its native AI video generation tool, giving creators the ability to produce AI-generated video content entirely within the Clapper app.

The new feature enables users to generate high-quality videos of four, six, or eight seconds in length, either from a text-based concept or by using an existing photo as a starting point. Creators can transport themselves into new settings, environments, and scenarios without relying on external editing tools or production resources.

The launch marks Clapper's latest step in building a comprehensive, all-in-one creator platform. In recent months, the company introduced built-in editing tools, giving users the ability to trim, crop, adjust speed, and add text without leaving the app.

The platform also recently launched Clapper Clubs, interest-based community spaces where creators and users can connect around shared passions. AI video generation is the newest addition to a suite that continues to grow.

The momentum behind these launches reflects a broader surge in platform growth. Clapper previously rose to #3 on the App Store during a period of heightened demand from creators seeking a stable, transparent social media platform. The app has continued expanding its feature set and global footprint since, and is now available in more than 80 countries.



Every Clapper user receives two complimentary video generations at launch to explore the feature. The rollout is part of the company's ongoing investment in an AI-powered, creator-centric ecosystem built around authentic storytelling and community-first values.



The AI video generation tool is available now to all Clapper users. Creators can join Clapper today by downloading the app on iOS and Android.



About Clapper

Clapper is a creator-first short-form video and livestream platform built on authenticity, community, and empowerment. With millions of users worldwide, Clapper offers a transparent, open ecosystem where creators can connect, grow, and build meaningful communities on their own terms. Learn more at clapperapp.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.